O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 137,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.16 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

