O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,626 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $28,005,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 325,765 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 840,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,475,000 after purchasing an additional 180,570 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 418.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 152,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 140.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $222,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $70,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

