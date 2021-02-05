O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $192.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

