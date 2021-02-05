O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,047 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on stock opened at $188.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,802 shares of company stock valued at $15,151,375 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.