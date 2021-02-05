NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $212.00 at Loop Capital

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $160.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $181.45 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of -342.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,654.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

