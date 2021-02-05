NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Sells $2,083,500.00 in Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,552.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,200.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4,105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,610.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $64.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,944.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

