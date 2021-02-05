NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Increased to Neutral at New Street Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by research analysts at New Street Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA stock opened at $546.57 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.54. The company has a market cap of $338.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

