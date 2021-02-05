NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 583,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 41.5% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $304,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 92,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $544.26. The stock had a trading volume of 53,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,412. The stock has a market cap of $336.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.