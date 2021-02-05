Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
NYSE:NUV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 536,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,578. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
