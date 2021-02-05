Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 428,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE:NUV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 536,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,578. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 59,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,743 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 503,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

