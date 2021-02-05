Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 1st

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of JEMD stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

In other Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $78,333.60.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

