Nuggets Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $467.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00151876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00088683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00239899 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00042214 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.