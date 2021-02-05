Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 628,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,919 shares during the period. Nucor comprises about 3.9% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $33,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. 13,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,662. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.