NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Raised to $52.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NRG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

