NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after acquiring an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 409,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 921.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.38. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $182.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.