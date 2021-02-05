Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19. Novartis has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

