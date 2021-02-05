nOS Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00053953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00157885 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00091740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00065554 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00240647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043553 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

