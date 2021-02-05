NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) and Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Critical Survey

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) and Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get NorthWestern alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NorthWestern and Spark Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 1 4 0 2.80 Spark Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

NorthWestern presently has a consensus price target of $63.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. Spark Energy has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.39%. Given NorthWestern’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than Spark Energy.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and Spark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76% Spark Energy 3.94% 30.45% 6.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NorthWestern and Spark Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.23 $202.12 million $3.42 16.20 Spark Energy $813.72 million 0.49 $8.45 million N/A N/A

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Energy.

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Spark Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spark Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Spark Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Spark Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Spark Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Energy has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Spark Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated in 94 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 672,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.