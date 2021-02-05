Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

