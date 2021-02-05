Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.24

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.24 and traded as high as $13.44. Northwest Bancshares shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 715,226 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

