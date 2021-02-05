Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 10,370,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,726,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on JWN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

