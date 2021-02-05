Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nordstrom traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.50. 4,934,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,514,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.