Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $3.32. Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 1,902,405 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.11. The firm has a market cap of £10.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.

Get Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 272,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £8,178 ($10,684.61).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.