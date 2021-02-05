NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Up 74% Over Last Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00068408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.82 or 0.01357605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.24 or 0.06948591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00055977 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

