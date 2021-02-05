Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect Noble Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. On average, analysts expect Noble Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NBLX opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,249 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

