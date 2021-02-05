Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Shares Up 6.8%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.50. 642,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 487,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

