NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 75,918 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,918 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.16% of W. P. Carey worth $19,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $68.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

