NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 35,189 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,189 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $22,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.27.

NYSE APD opened at $257.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

