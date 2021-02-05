NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 22,680 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $24,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $5,128,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $214,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,449 shares of company stock valued at $17,100,939. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.91.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $209.31 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

