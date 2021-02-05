NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 20,905 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,905 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $18,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

