NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,682 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after buying an additional 521,040 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $135,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,534,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after acquiring an additional 403,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,861,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after acquiring an additional 37,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

WY opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

