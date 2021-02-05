NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $26,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of ROST opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 141.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

