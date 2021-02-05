NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $23.11 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,107 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.10% of Realty Income worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $1,161,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:O opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.