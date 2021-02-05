NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,780 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $171.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

