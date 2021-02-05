NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 81,906 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,906 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $46,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 411,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 248,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.01. 134,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,482. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

