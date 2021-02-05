NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 168 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $27,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BR opened at $143.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

