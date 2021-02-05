Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.