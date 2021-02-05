Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $850,000 Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

WESCO International stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

