Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 596.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.