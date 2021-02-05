Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 214.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter worth $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TowneBank in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 43.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday.

TOWN opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

