Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PC Connection worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. FMR LLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 813.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in PC Connection by 10.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

CNXN stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $53.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.