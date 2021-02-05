Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,190,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 21.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 255,628 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 962,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 836,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGNA stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Huber Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

