Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,640 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -979.02, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

