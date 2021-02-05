Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 197,670 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 1,643.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,670 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $698.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 3.66.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

