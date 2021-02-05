Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 244,247 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 560,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,858.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,156,808. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

