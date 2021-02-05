Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 7,800 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 211,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,724. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HON traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.93. 78,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

