Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,690 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after buying an additional 280,442 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aramark by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,623,000. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aramark by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 558,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $956,927.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $43.31.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

