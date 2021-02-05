Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 122,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $61,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

