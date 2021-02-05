Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,669 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 228,204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,675,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,101,000 after acquiring an additional 96,079 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,910,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,396,000 after acquiring an additional 724,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.