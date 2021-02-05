NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CAO David Ahmadzai Sells 10,446 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.00 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 47,144 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

