NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after buying an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after buying an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.40 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

